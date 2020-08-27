Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Progress Software (PRGS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) recently:

8/26/2020 – Progress Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

8/11/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

8/6/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/24/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

7/1/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 202,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,340. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

