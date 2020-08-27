Analysts Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Target Price at $98.88

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

NYSE:AYI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.55. 205,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

