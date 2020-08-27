Analysts Set Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) PT at €64.74

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.74 ($76.16).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMW. Independent Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

BMW stock traded up €1.47 ($1.73) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €59.42 ($69.91). 1,463,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €57.87 and its 200 day moving average is €55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12-month high of €77.06 ($90.66).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

