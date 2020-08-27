Analysts Set HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $245.74

Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,829,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,085,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $556,976.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,087.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $295.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,122. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.86. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $302.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

