Analysts Set Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

NBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Noble Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,660. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $820.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,273,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 249,688 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,642,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 663,987 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $10,718,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 380,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 793.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 882,653 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

