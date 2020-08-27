Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price at $24.59

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

SYF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. 5,573,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 131.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 152,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 135,062 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

