Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Jack in the Box (JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/26/2020 – Jack in the Box had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

8/24/2020 – Jack in the Box is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $89.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/20/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/9/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/2/2020 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 490,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,926. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Jack in the Box Inc alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 375.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 553,959 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 2,319.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 502,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 481,592 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,717,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,736,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 272,212 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.