AppCoins 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $311,994.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Huobi and BiteBTC. AppCoins has a total market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $311,994.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.01640446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00199435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00153442 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000140 BTC.

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

