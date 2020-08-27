Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,768,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,319,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,914,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

