Aragon Trading 52% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 52% higher against the dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $267.18 million and approximately $158.16 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $8.06 or 0.00071317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00042094 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.12 or 0.05450513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,142,159 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.