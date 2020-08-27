Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) Shares Down 6.1%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.76. 614,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 571,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other Arch Capital Group news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 2,285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $8,000,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

About Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.