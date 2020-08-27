ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 278,341 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,341 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,753,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861,141. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

