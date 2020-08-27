ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,153 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.77% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRGF. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 2,806,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,842 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,856,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,804,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,167,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,087,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,770,000 after purchasing an additional 196,763 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

