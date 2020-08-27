ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 88,446 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,446 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 1.72% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 337,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period.

JPEM stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,911. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $58.24.

