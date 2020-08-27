ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $30.71 Million Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 1.5% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 1.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $30,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $719,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,062. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

