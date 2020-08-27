ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,463 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,762,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 396,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 241,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 383,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 696,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,424. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

