ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $83.85 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $83,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,592 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

