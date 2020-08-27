ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $92.10 Million Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,001,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,541 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for about 4.4% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $92,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11,620.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,750. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21.

