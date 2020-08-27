ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $61,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.85. 935,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

