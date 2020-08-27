ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 674.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,906 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.15% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,668,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,741. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

