ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 2,362 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $319.63.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

