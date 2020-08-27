ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 23.52% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $49,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPME. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period.

JPME traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $72.04.

