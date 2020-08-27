ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,086 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

