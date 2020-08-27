ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 10,464 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $34,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,061,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 156.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $192.72. The stock had a trading volume of 533,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,481. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.04. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

