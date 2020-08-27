ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 50,493 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Marin raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 18,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $80.86. 3,139,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,000,885. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.