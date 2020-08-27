ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 9,910 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,784,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 60,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,166. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $349.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.