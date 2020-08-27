Argo Investments Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.14 (ASX:ARG)

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$7.71. The company has a current ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 16.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Argo Investments has a 52 week low of A$5.44 ($3.89) and a 52 week high of A$9.11 ($6.51). The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22.

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

