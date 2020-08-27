Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Position Lifted by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4,318.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,700 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics comprises approximately 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Arrow Electronics worth $38,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARW. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 763.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,803. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

