Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.74. 163,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,457. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.