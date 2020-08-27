Astec Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of ASTE opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

