AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,313. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

