At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Price Down 7.1%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 3,757,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,271,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOME shares. ValuEngine downgraded At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 181,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 5,780.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 903,407 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

