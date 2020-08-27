ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on ATASY shares. ValuEngine upgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a report on Monday, May 4th.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. 14,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,978. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ATLANTIA SPA/ADR will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

