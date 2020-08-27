AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lowered by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 50,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 412,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. 849,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,141,092. The company has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

