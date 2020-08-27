Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Trading Down 6%

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.25. 515,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 438,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Avalon Globocare by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avalon Globocare by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avalon Globocare by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

