Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.18. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 2,230,318 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASM shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 410.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

