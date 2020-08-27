Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Acquired by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Avnet worth $20,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 2,184.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 339,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. Avnet has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

