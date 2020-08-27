Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) is Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for 2.7% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Axon Enterprise worth $26,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 15.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 34.5% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

AAXN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,006. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -156.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,340 shares of company stock valued at $212,549 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

