Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 777 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after buying an additional 94,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,093,000 after acquiring an additional 539,754 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,278 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,658,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,446,000 after buying an additional 605,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,980,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.