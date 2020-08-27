Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Bancolombia comprises approximately 3.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Bancolombia worth $60,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 58.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 125.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 27.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Bancolombia by 76.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $28.11. 186,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,157. Bancolombia SA has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.67). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. Research analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.