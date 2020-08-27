Bank of Marin Acquires 262 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $198.90. 734,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,973. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $199.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

