Bank of Marin Acquires 568 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $319.63.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

