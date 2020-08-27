Bank of Marin Buys 2,150 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after buying an additional 910,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.05. 22,821,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,713,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

