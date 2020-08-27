Bank of Marin Has $1.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of Marin cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,639. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average of $152.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $176.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

