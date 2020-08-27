Bank of Marin Has $464,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,558,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.69. 19,320,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,391,750. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

