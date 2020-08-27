Bank of Marin Has $521,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Marin cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 469,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,793,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after buying an additional 31,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.47. 5,076,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $191.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

