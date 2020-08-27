Bank of Marin Has $982,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,168,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $346.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

