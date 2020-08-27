Bank of Marin Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of Marin bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,668,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $694,253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $640,167,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $451,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,640,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,816,119. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.