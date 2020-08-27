Bank of Marin Purchases 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $38.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,644.13. 2,595,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,652.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,521.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,384.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.