Bank of Marin Purchases Shares of 754 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.15.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $271.29. 857,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

